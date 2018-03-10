Keep the Cup Afternoon Tea

How many Afternoon Tea Parties have you ever attended only to fall in love with your tea cup and want to take it home with you? Beautiful antique and vintage cups from England and American that you just know would be perfect at home with you?

Now you can come and enjoy Afternoon Tea and take your tea cup home with you!

A different cup for each person along with a special menu of two flavors of scones, three flavors of tea sandwiches and three flavors of petite desserts will be served with our special blends of loose-leaf tea.

Tickets

Deadline for purchase is Sunday, March 3rd

Advance Tickets – On or before February 25th – $40

Tckets – After February 25th – $50

Cancellation

You may cancel your tickets for a full refund on or before February 28th – After February 28th or no shows Tickets are non-refundable.

Children

We love having all ages at Belle Grove for Afternoon Tea. But we would like to limit the youngest to 5 and older please.

Dietary Concerns

Due to the nature of Afternoon Tea, we are sorry, but we are not able to accommodate gluten-free, sugar free or dairy free diets for this event.