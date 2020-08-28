KdentsTV Summer Pallooza Music Festival

Making music this summer? Cadence Theatre Company wants to hear it and SEE it. Submit your original music video or at home performance for inclusion in the Summer Palooza Music Festival, airing August 28 through 30, on KdentsTV and Cadence’s social media channels. Entrants are eligible to win cash prizes and the grand prize winner will receive an opportunity to spend two hours of in-studio time with an engineer at Red Amp Audio. Categories will be juried by Marna Bales and Jody Boyd, owners of Red Amp Audio, and David "Sully" Sullivan. High school musicians, up to rising college freshmen, are invited to submit. Everyone is invited to tune in. Don’t be a paloozer. Send us your submission today!

Categories:

Best Solo At-home Performance

Best Music Video

Best Quarantine-themed Song

Prizes:

Grand Prize: Two hours of studio time with a professional sound engineering at Red Amp Audio

1st Place for each category: $250

2nd Place for each category: $100

3rd Place for each category: $50

Summer Palooza Submission link: MP3s (sound files) and/or MP4s (video files) may be sent to: info@cadencetheatre.org

Rules:

Deadline for submissions is Monday, August 24, 2020

Eligibility: Rising high school Freshmen to rising College Freshmen

Songs must be original (no covers)

Artists may submit more than one song per category, but may not submit the same song twice (in different categories).

Language and content must be appropriate for public listening and viewing (all ages).

Time Limit: Five minutes in length

Indicate in your email what category you would like to be considered for and also provide a link to your music (Bandcamp, Spotify, SoundCloud, website, etc...) so we can link Kdents viewers to more of your work!