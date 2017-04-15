Kayaking on the Potomac at Stratford

Join us for kayaking on the Potomac River on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. Plan to experience this rare opportunity for ages 13 and up with no previous kayaking experience necessary, and bring your waterproof camera along! See and experience historic Stratford cliffs from the Potomac River, and possibly glimpse a variety of birds and wildlife. A whole new perspective is gained 50-100 feet off shore of the beach. The kayaking tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, retired school teachers who opened a Fredericksburg based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early 1970s. Basic kayaking and safety precautions will be reviewed. No need to bring any life vests or kayaking gear…all will be provided by the Virginia Outdoor Center staff. It is recommended that registrants plan to bring a backpack, water proof shoes, water, and snacks.

The cost to participate is $40 per person (ages 13 and up). This is a weather-dependent event, and pre-registration (closes 5 p.m. on April 12, 2017) is required. If the weather is inclement or the waters unsafe to proceed, all registrants will be notified as soon as possible prior to the beginning of the event.

Event Schedule:

• 12:30 p.m. - Registrants should plan to be at the overlook parking lot. Stratford Hall staff to meet registrants at the overlook and then walk down hill to the Mill parking lot.

• 12:45 p.m. - The Virginia Outdoor Center to meet at parking lot and begin orientation for the kayaking event.

• 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. - The “paddling” event.

• 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - A van will be available to transport all to the top of the cliffs overlook.

• 4:00 p.m. - Event concludes.

To register or for more information contact Jon Bachman at Jbachman@stratfordhall.org or 804-493-1972.