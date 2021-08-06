Katy Benko

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

​Katy Benko made her Creative Cauldron debut as 'Patsy Cline' in the highly successful run of "Always, Patsy Cline" this past June. A two-time World Champion Vocalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts and a two-time Wammie Award winner, Katy's roots are deep in country and rock, having opened for and performed with artists such as Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson. She has also established herself on the local Musical Theatre scene (a long time passion) and she looks forward to taking audience members on a beautiful and dynamic musical journey that spans many genres and decades

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music, outdoors
to
Google Calendar - Katy Benko - 2021-08-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Katy Benko - 2021-08-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Katy Benko - 2021-08-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Katy Benko - 2021-08-06 19:30:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular