​Katy Benko made her Creative Cauldron debut as 'Patsy Cline' in the highly successful run of "Always, Patsy Cline" this past June. A two-time World Champion Vocalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts and a two-time Wammie Award winner, Katy's roots are deep in country and rock, having opened for and performed with artists such as Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson. She has also established herself on the local Musical Theatre scene (a long time passion) and she looks forward to taking audience members on a beautiful and dynamic musical journey that spans many genres and decades