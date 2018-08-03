THE BRASSY BROADS OF BROADWAY is a musical tribute to the larger than life characters of American musical theatre- the gutsy gals who put the “Broad” in Broadway! Ms. Halenda takes you on a frisky frolic of why we love these characters and what a broad really is- strong, brazen, often inappropriate, yet also loving, warm and achingly vulnerable. The "broads" include: Mame Dennis from MAME, Mama Rose from GYPSY, Fanny Brice from FUNNY GIRL, Dolly Levi from HELLO DOLLY, Reno Sweeney from ANYTHING GOES, Annie Oakley from ANNIE GET YOUR GUN and Sally Bowles from CABARET. From wistful ballads to show stopping Broadway classics, Ms. Halenda combines her powerful vocal style and energetic personality to create a performance that will touch as well as tickle you. So come on...travel a Broad!
Kathy Halenda "The Brassy Broads of Broadway"
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Mexico's Secret Coast
A spring break trip to Riviera Nayarit. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more