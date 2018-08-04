Kathy Halenda "The Brassy Broads of Broadway"

THE BRASSY BROADS OF BROADWAY is a musical tribute to the larger than life characters of American musical theatre- the gutsy gals who put the “Broad” in Broadway! Ms. Halenda takes you on a frisky frolic of why we love these characters and what a broad really is- strong, brazen, often inappropriate, yet also loving, warm and achingly vulnerable. The "broads" include: Mame Dennis from MAME, Mama Rose from GYPSY, Fanny Brice from FUNNY GIRL, Dolly Levi from HELLO DOLLY, Reno Sweeney from ANYTHING GOES, Annie Oakley from ANNIE GET YOUR GUN and Sally Bowles from CABARET. From wistful ballads to show stopping Broadway classics, Ms. Halenda combines her powerful vocal style and energetic personality to create a performance that will touch as well as tickle you. So come on...travel a Broad!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)