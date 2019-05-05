Kathryn Keller: Interiors and Landscapes

4 May – 3 June 2019

Les Yeux du Monde is excited to present an artist we have shown since our inception 24 years ago, Lincoln Perry and his show Places in Time, and to introduce a talented newcomer, Kathryn Keller and her Interiors and Landscapes from from 4 May – 3 June 2019. There will be an opening reception (free and open to the public) for both exhibitions on Saturday, May 5 from 4 – 6.

Lincoln Perry, well known muralist and expert painter of figures in architectural and landscape settings, will exhibit his latest paintings inspired by his travels with his wife, celebrated writer Ann Beattie, to Italy and variously amongst their residences in Key West, Maine and now Staunton VA. Places and their histories are conjured as he paints on the very spot where Camille Corot painted in Tivoli in the mid 1800s or as he paints the train station in Staunton VA thinking of the heyday of train travel in that place in the 1880s and other painters who used train travel as metaphor. Perry’s wide ranging knowledge of history, art, philosophy and literature finds its way into his work, resulting in paintings rich in associations, though often veiled and mysterious. The meticulously composed and richly-hued scumbled surfaces provide the perfect formal and visual vehicle for these contemporary expressions of time honored themes or new meditations on the human experience and our current place in time.

Perry has exhibited widely and is in collections of museums and corporations throughout the U.S. and abroad. His murals are in Charlottesville as well as in Washington D.C., Tallahassee FL and St. Louis, MS. These murals form the basis for a documentary film about him that aired on PBS. His work has also appeared in many national reviews and books and is the subject of the book Lincoln Perry’s Charlottesville written by Ann Beattie.

Kathryn Keller’s work has been featured in shows from New York to Santa Fe and she is currently represented by galleries in New Orleans, Charlotte North Carolina, Louisville Kentucky and has select work with a prominent New York gallery. Kathryn’s work will be featured in an upcoming solo museum show in August of 2019 at The Zigler Art Museum in Jennings Louisiana and in 2020 at the Meadows Museum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Keller works purely from life and is inspired by places she lives, works or visits. Much of her work captures what is around her. Her paintings, while based on particulars, rise to a level of universality and timelessness in her sensitive handling of the paint and purity of composition. Her mediums include oil and watercolor, and all of her works evoke strong feelings and memories seemingly stopped in time.

Keller received her B.A. in Fine Art and English from The University of the South. She furthered her studies in art at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock, the Art Students League in NY and the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts. The Alexandria Museum of Art in Alexandria LA also did a retrospective solo exhibition of Kathryn’s work called The View from Within. Kathryn’s work and her art has been covered extensively in many reviews and important art magazines as well. She has become a very coveted and important Louisiana and a nationally recognized artist.

There will be an opening reception (free and open to the public) for both exhibitions on Saturday, May 5 from 4 – 6. The gallery is located at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlottesville and is open Thursday – Saturday 1 – 5 and anytime by appointment. Call 434-973-5566 or consult our website, LYDM.co for more information.