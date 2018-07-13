Katherine Riddle "More Than Just a Pretty Face"

A Tribute to the Hardworking Ingénue

We can all spot an ingénue: those young, beautiful, naive, wholesome leading ladies of musical theater who dream and sing about snagging the perfect beau and living happily ever after. Hard enough if you’re a princess. Harder still if you are living in the real world. Come celebrate Sarah, Nellie, Marian, Amalia and more… those hardworking gals who toil all day and get their man, too!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)