Kashmir: History and Politics

Join the Richmond World Affairs Council for an exciting evening and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to learn about important foreign affairs matters!

Dr. Chitralekha Zutshi, from The College of William & Mary, will address the complex history and recent developments of the Kashmir dispute in the midst of tense India-Pakistan relations and a very diverse Kashmiri people.

All are welcome and students receive free admission!

For more information and to RSVP, please visit http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/event/kashmir/ or call 804-934-9000.