Join us at Barnes & Noble on Dec. 22 to meet Karen Foley, author or "Santa's Sick of Cookies: An Eastern Shore Christmas Tale"! She will be signing copies of her book at 11:30am. The Barnes & Noble is located at 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
Karen Foley Book Signing
Barnes & Noble 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia 23462
Barnes & Noble 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia 23462 View Map
Kids & Family
Dec 12, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more