Karen Foley Book Signing

Barnes & Noble 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia 23462

Join us at Barnes & Noble on Dec. 22 to meet Karen Foley, author or "Santa's Sick of Cookies: An Eastern Shore Christmas Tale"! She will be signing copies of her book at 11:30am. The Barnes & Noble is located at 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Barnes & Noble 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia 23462
