Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands

More than anything authors need readers. Preferably the right readers who crave that genre, and then want to stay engaged beyond the first book. With real-world examples, and through direct audience participation, we’ll cover:

Why authors need a unique (non-book) specific brand/tools

Which tools (website, social media, etc.) are necessary

Identifying readers/target audience

Smart ways to promote books

How to manage marketing and still keep writing

Presenter: Karen A. Chase is the author of two books, and also the owner of 224Design, a branding and marketing firm specializing in author platform development. A member of James River Writers, she lives in Richmond. Her latest book, Carrying Independence—about the signing of the Declaration—debuts in June.