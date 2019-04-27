Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands

to Google Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

More than anything authors need readers. Preferably the right readers who crave that genre, and then want to stay engaged beyond the first book. With real-world examples, and through direct audience participation, we’ll cover:

Why authors need a unique (non-book) specific brand/tools

Which tools (website, social media, etc.) are necessary

Identifying readers/target audience

Smart ways to promote books

How to manage marketing and still keep writing

Presenter: Karen A. Chase is the author of two books, and also the owner of 224Design, a branding and marketing firm specializing in author platform development. A member of James River Writers, she lives in Richmond. Her latest book, Carrying Independence—about the signing of the Declaration—debuts in June.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Karen Chase Lecture on How to Build Engaging Author Brands - 2019-04-27 14:00:00
Creature Comforts

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular