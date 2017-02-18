Karaoke Killed the Radio Star – an 80s Murder Mystery Party

Presented by Virginia Murder Mystery Party – Amy Lilly

Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation

Saturday, February 18th – 6pm to 11pm

$50 advance tickets / $60 on or after February 1st

Like Totally! We are having a most excellent party dude and we are amped about it! Come dressed as your favorite 80s icon or just storm your closets for your old 80s outfits! Karaoke, games and a murder mystery that will having you singing along. Grab your Betty, Noid, Stella or Stud and join us for some sweet tunes, trunkicular grub and chill with a brew. It’s going to be the most bogus party of the year!

Dancing, singing, food and brews included.

Extras

Overnight Suites are still available – We have taken the suites offline for exclusive use for this event. Please book directly by calling 540-621-7340.

All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org

Purchase Ticket in our Online Store

(Link to online store - https://squareup.com/store/belle-grove-plantation-bed-and-breakfast/item/karaoke-killed-the-radio-star-an-s-murder-mystery-party)