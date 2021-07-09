What is more fun than listening to a band.....singing in front of your friends! Everyone, and all ages are welcome to step up to the microphone and sing your favorite tunes (maybe after a pint or two of your favorite beer.) Alternating Friday nights.
Karaoke at Beer Hound Brewery
to
Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Leisure & Recreation, This & That
Jun 24, 2021
Jun 25, 2021Jul 9, 2021