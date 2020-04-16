Kaki King: “DATA NOT FOUND”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Kaki King’s “DATA NOT FOUND,” in collaboration with Giorgia Lupi, is a contemporary musical and visual journey, powered by the study and illustration of data. The Moss Arts Center is a co-commissioner for the project, which explores how big data and personal data have come to affect our lives, and what those effects look and sound like. King’s guitar playing is the centerpiece, joined together with Lupi’s data visualization and analysis. Expect quick changes of pace, thought-provoking evocations, and lots and lots of...sand!

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
