K.E. Lanning Event

to Google Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

After catastrophic global warming melts the ice caps in the final volume of K.E. Lanning's Melt Trilogy, humans desperate for land colonize a de-iced Antarctica in "Listen to the Birds."

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - K.E. Lanning Event - 2019-04-06 12:00:00
In Bloom

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular