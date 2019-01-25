"Just Be"— An Evening of Musical Theatre Favorites

Herndon High School 700 Bennett Street, Virginia 20170

Kick off your boots and let Herndon High School students raise you up as they present their 2019 cabaret “Just Be”. An annual highlight, each year’s cabaret features students singing and dancing to your favorite pieces from popular musicals. This year’s family-favorites include Come from Away, Matilda, Waitress, Kinky Boots, and more! Celebrate, elevate, and “Just Be”!

Herndon High School 700 Bennett Street, Virginia 20170 View Map
