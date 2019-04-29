The Jupiter String Quartet is a particularly intimate group, consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, Liz’s brother-in-law). Now enjoying their sixteenth year together, this tight-knit ensemble is firmly established as an important voice in the world of chamber music. The quartet has performed in some of the world’s finest halls, and their major music festival appearances include the Aspen Music Festival, Caramoor International Music Festival, the Banff Centre, the Seoul Spring Festival, and many others. Discover “an ensemble of eloquent intensity” that has become “one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene” (The New Yorker).