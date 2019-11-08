THE JUNGLE BOOK

Adapted from the book by Rudyard Kipling by Ellen Selby and Laura Connors Hull

Music by Matt Conner and Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith

A musical adaptation of one of the most well-loved books in the English language in 2015. Danger lurks everywhere for young Mowgli as he learns the “laws of the jungle” from his friends Akela, the wolf, Baloo, the bear, and Bagheera, the panther, who warn him that Shere Khan, the tiger, wants to eat him. But when Mowgli is forced to leave his friends and return to the village from which he came, he soon learns that man is the most dangerous creature of all. With sensitive themes about loyalty, honor, courage, and persistence, the Jungle Book stories have an irresistible appeal for audiences of every generation.

Performances:

Friday, November 8th-Sunday, November 24th

Fridays 7:30, Saturdays 2:00 & 7:30, Sundays 2:00 & 4:00

Tickets:

Adults $20, Seniors $18, Military $18, Students $16, Groups $14