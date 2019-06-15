Juneteenth and The Slave Dwelling Project

Visit Stratford Hall on June 15 for a new FREE program, a Juneteenth Celebration and the Slave Dwelling Project. Lectures, music, storytelling, historic food sampling, special tours, and more will begin at 9:30am and last all day, with overnight options!
Former National Trust for Historic Preservation Field Officer Joe McGill will bring his dynamic program, The Slave Dwelling Project, to Stratford Hall. Mr. McGill started this program over a decade ago, with the goal of generating attention and support to help save extant slave cabins throughout the South. His work has now expanded to the entire country and the Caribbean. His programs are inclusive, dynamic, and engaging. His team provides first-person slave narratives, authentic cooking and a family-style meal, and storytelling.
Schedule of Events:
9am Opening talk, Joe McGill
Location: AT JOHNSON MUSEUM, 18849 State Route 3, Montross, VA
11:30am Welcome to Juneteenth
Location: The Great House, Stratford Hall
12:00pm Afrocentric Arts & Crafts
Lunch available for purchase at the Stratford Hall Camp Store
Location – Dining Room, Stratford Hall
1pm Lecture: the Enslaved Community at Stratford Hall, Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz
Location: Council House, Stratford Hall
2pm Special Tours: The Great House & the Enslaved Quarters
4pm Shiloh Choir
Location: Council House, Stratford Hall
5:30pm African American Storytelling/Poetry
Location: Great House Stores Area, Stratford Hall
6:30pm Dinner & Special Program, Joe McGill & Slave Dwelling Project Interpreter
Location: Dining Room, Stratford Hall
8:45pm Storytelling & Campfire
Location: Cheek House Lawn, Stratford Hall
10pm Sleepover
Location: Laundry, Stratford Hall