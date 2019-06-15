Juneteenth and The Slave Dwelling Project

Visit Stratford Hall on June 15 for a new FREE program, a Juneteenth Celebration and the Slave Dwelling Project. Lectures, music, storytelling, historic food sampling, special tours, and more will begin at 9:30am and last all day, with overnight options!

Former National Trust for Historic Preservation Field Officer Joe McGill will bring his dynamic program, The Slave Dwelling Project, to Stratford Hall. Mr. McGill started this program over a decade ago, with the goal of generating attention and support to help save extant slave cabins throughout the South. His work has now expanded to the entire country and the Caribbean. His programs are inclusive, dynamic, and engaging. His team provides first-person slave narratives, authentic cooking and a family-style meal, and storytelling.

Schedule of Events:

9am Opening talk, Joe McGill

Location: AT JOHNSON MUSEUM, 18849 State Route 3, Montross, VA

11:30am Welcome to Juneteenth

Location: The Great House, Stratford Hall

12:00pm Afrocentric Arts & Crafts

Lunch available for purchase at the Stratford Hall Camp Store

Location – Dining Room, Stratford Hall

1pm Lecture: the Enslaved Community at Stratford Hall, Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz

Location: Council House, Stratford Hall

2pm Special Tours: The Great House & the Enslaved Quarters

4pm Shiloh Choir

Location: Council House, Stratford Hall

5:30pm African American Storytelling/Poetry

Location: Great House Stores Area, Stratford Hall

6:30pm Dinner & Special Program, Joe McGill & Slave Dwelling Project Interpreter

Location: Dining Room, Stratford Hall

8:45pm Storytelling & Campfire

Location: Cheek House Lawn, Stratford Hall

10pm Sleepover

Location: Laundry, Stratford Hall