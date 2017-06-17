Juneteenth Celebration at James Madison's Montpelier

Celebrate African American art, history, music, food, faith, family, and freedom at James Madison's Montpelier. Montpelier joins with the Orange County African American Historical Society and The Arts Center in Orange in observing Juneteenth, a historic celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. There will be a traditional libation ceremony, live music, historical reenactors, storytellers, authors, and artists. The event is free. The Barbeque Exchange will be offering a buffet lunch for sale for $14/person, or bring a picnic!

Montpelier is the only presidential site to hold a Juneteenth celebration. In addition to Juneteenth activities, house tours - including the new exhibition "The Mere Distinction of Colour," specialty tours on Madison and the Constitution, Dolley Madison and the Women of Montpelier, and a Family-Friendly tour - will continue to be offered throughout the day between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reduced rate of $10/person. Free walking tours on "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" will be offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and a free archaeology walking tour will be offered at 1 p.m.

During your visit, be sure to include time to hike our 8+ miles of trails and visit the galleries, Museum Shop, cemeteries, and Mr. Madison's Temple.