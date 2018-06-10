June Paint and Sip

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of –a-kind masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards in scenic Loudoun County, Virginia!

This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! Our friends at Breaux will have a selection of their award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase!

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

This Fun & Festive Event will also feature grab bags raffles and a chance to win a free private party for up to 10 people! (Some Conditions May Apply)