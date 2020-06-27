June-July Exhibits @ Art Works!

See 5 new art shows and tour 75 artist studios. Visit us Tuesdays – Sundays 12 – 6 PM. These exhibits continue through July 18th.. Admission is free and open to the public.

This year everything is so very different from past years. As we cope with current events, helping our neighbors, supporting our causes and families, we asked artists to focus on art that portrays the past, the present, and future-hopes of summertime–the theme of the All Media Show.

Also, showcasing is Tim Harper’s exhibit (Deconstruct/Reconstruct), Tom Campbell’s show (I Wonder…), and a digital exhibit, Let’s Go Crazy – Abstract Art by Central Virginia Art League.