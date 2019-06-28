June- July Exhibits @ Art Works!

See 6 new exhibits and tour 75 artist studios. Admission is free and our hours are 12 - 6 PM, Tuesdays - Sundays.

Exhibits include:

PLAYcation by Jacqui Fehl

Fehl loves creating art, but like many artists, she reached a point where she felt tired, uninspired, and a bit burned out. She needed to get away, but not in the literal sense. No luggage required for the creative holiday she had in mind; only some space, time and permission to explore.

Welcome to Fehl’s “PLAYcation”. This lively and eclectic show is truly a celebration of process, which for Fehl is a series of happy accidents coupled with an intentional final composition. Each piece starts out with a spontaneous application of diverse materials such as: acrylics, graphite, pastels, paint markers, hand painted papers or book pages. Nothing is off-limits.

Then the creative dance of scraping back, sanding off and then layering back on begins. Individual realistic elements such as silhouettes, flowers, and photographs of windows and doors are added to the somewhat abstract surface to ground the final painting. She says: “This show was so much fun to create, I may never come home!”

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Shadows in the Garden by Emma Lou Martin

Emma Lou Martin is an accomplished painter and mixed media artist. Her artwork is a wide range of subject matter including florals, still life, portraits, landscape and abstract. For this exhibit Martin is focusing on images from nature—the garden.

Her exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery East.

Recent Works by Dalhia Cavazos

Dalhia Cavazos is a graphic artist and in that role, she plans and constructs her artwork. However, as a fine artist her work is spontaneous. She explores color, texture found in the moment.

Her exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Wander by Tim Tully

Tim Tully is drawn to the visual exploration of this amazing world that we live in. He has fond memories as a child of wandering into the woods and discovering new places. As an adult he is still on that journey: to see, understand and experience new places and cultures. As an artist, his goal is to capture the essence of the locations he visits and to transport the viewer into these environments.

﻿This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Richmond Photography Meetup Group Exhibit

The RPMG is a social community of photographers, amateur to professional, who want to learn photography, expand their photographic skills and to enjoy recreational and creative opportunities in photography. This group show will be on exhibit in the Skylight Gallery.

June 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is Sarah Masters. Call for Entries is June 21st and 22nd. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork.