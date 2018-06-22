June Fourth Friday

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come enjoy one of our favorite monthly events, Fourth Fridays! We always have great wine specials, delicious food to enjoy, as well as live musical entertainment from the Old Number 7 band!

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
540-668-6299
