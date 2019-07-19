Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms, from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than 225 artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Text or call (804) 278 – 8950.

Friday, July 19, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our July Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Come one and come all and enjoy food, music, magic and more!

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Annual Members Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts an annual Gallery Members Show. Come explore various artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium. Call for Entries for the Members Show takes place July 9-13, 2019 with submission hours on Tuesday-Friday 10:00 am-5:30 pm and Saturday 10:00 am-3:00 pm.

#WCVEAndMe

#WCVEandMe shares the stories of people in our community who entertain, educate and inspire on Instagram. Experience the most impactful #WCVEandMe stories live July 19th - September 8th at Crossroads Art Center.

Exhibition Dates: July 19, 2019 – September 8, 2019

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Closed Sundays after Memorial Day - Labor Day.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.