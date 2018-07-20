July Open House + Artist Reception at Crossroads Art Center

July Open House + Artist Reception

Friday, July 20 | 6 pm – 9 pm

Annual Gallery Member’s Show

The Annual Gallery Member’s Show various mediums, subject matter, and levels of skill that are part of the Crossroads family. Members of Crossroads Art Center are encouraged to submit work for the Annual Members' Show held in July of each year. Member artists may enter one piece for free and a second piece for $7.

Steve Ashby Sound Installation: Between Rail and Water

Between Rail and Water, an exploration of the sonic territory provided by the two primary soundmarks of our city, the James River and the railway system. Being a prevalent texture of living in Richmond, these soundmarks often go unnoticed until one takes time to listen to the intricacies of how they shape our journey through town. Presented as an extended work spatialized across an eight speaker system, Between rail and water will draw attention to the depth of the sonic tapestry many of us call home.

Plus food, music, magic and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: The Richmond SPCA.