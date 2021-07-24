July - August Exhibits @ Art Works!

TAKE ME AWAY is the theme of the Summer All Media Show at Art Works. We invite artists to explore vacations—the need for, the escape from the ordinary and a change of scenery. A new exhibit by Mark Price has us thinking about the end of the world, as we know it, and a new non-sensible construct. Alyssa Sicard’s new work in the Skylight Gallery, scrutinizes the lives, dreams, struggles, and hopes of the modern woman.

Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Beyond the Tangible: Abstract Art Inviting Imagination by Thyra Moore

Thyra Moore is from Maryland. She is intrigued by the complexity of life with its many dimensions, multiple layers, frequent changes, and continual evolution. She sees life as a positive energy—full of stories, events, and experiences which she translates into color and texture. Her creative process involves recurring development and destruction. Without a preconceived plan, each action informs the next. There is a continual exchange between spontaneous and deliberate moves. The primary theme is an evolution from adversity to optimism.

During development, abandoned items are transformed to emerge as an integral part of each painting. Ultimately each painting comes to life revealing a sense of lyrical movement ready to add drama to your decor. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

In the Time to Come by Mark Price

Mark Price’s exhibit is a story, in visual form, about the time to come after the world, as we know it, ends, and returns altered but essentially the same. It is a nonsensical narrative which can be taken many ways. The exhibit draws your story, into Price’s story--because your interpretation may say more than the painter’s intention.

This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Alyssa Sicard Recent Works

Originally from South Florida, Sicard moved to Richmond five years ago after graduating with a BFA in painting from the University of Florida. In this exhibit of her most current work, she uses a combination of portraiture and visual metaphor to explore the lives, hopes, dreams, and struggles of women today.

The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

TAKE ME AWAY - JULY 2021 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit about summer fun and vacations. Call for Entries is June 28, 2021 – July 14, 2021.