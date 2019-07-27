July - August Exhibits @ Art Works!

See 6 new art shows featuring Asheville, NC artist Jacqui Fehl, Joe Olney, Carlie Collier, Libby Clark, Tom Conway, and the July All-Media Show juried by Chuck and Mim Scalin.

The exhibits continue through August 17, 2019. Admission is free and open to the public. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

PLAYcation by Jacqui Fehl

Fehl loves creating art, but like many artists, she reached a point recently where she felt tired, uninspired, and a bit burned out. She needed to get away, but not in the literal sense. No luggage required for the creative holiday she had in mind; only some space, time and permission to explore.

Welcome to Fehl’s “PLAYcation”. This lively and eclectic show is truly a celebration of process, which for Fehl is a series of happy accidents coupled with an intentional final composition. Each piece starts out with a spontaneous application of diverse materials such as: acrylics, graphite, pastels, paint markers, hand painted papers or book pages. Nothing is off-limits. Then the creative dance of scraping back, sanding off and then layering back on begins.

She says: “This show was so much fun to create, I may never come home!” This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Works by Joe Olney

See these abstract, mixed media works in the Corner Gallery

________________________________________

Water Worlds: Color Abstractions of Water & Light by Carlie Collier

Carlie Collier says:

Humans all emerge from the watery realms of the womb and I myself have always continued to be a “water person”. I grew up on a point or peninsula with water on three sides. Now as an adult, I return to the water regularly, finding solace, peace and restoration there.

Collier uses layering to provide depth, richness and mystery to an image. Color and reflections are two important manifestations of light that she uses in her photography. She is especially intrigued with reflections because of their magical dancing imagery. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Childhood Fantasies as an Adult by Libby Clark

As a child with a vivid imagination, Libby would gather her smaller toys and arrange scenes that suggested various stories she had created in her mind. As a sculpture major, many of her sculptures illustrated similar ideas or current political events at that time.

This show is a collection of ideas, inspired by some of her toys, inherited items and gifts from friends and family who know her well. Libby arranged and photographed these. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Truth Decay by Thomas Conway

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Tom Conway now resides in the city of Richmond where he photographs streetscapes, skylines and the natural world found in the James River, the many parks in the city and the botanical garden. Further afield he finds rural settings to capture digitally. His photography exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

JULY 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Chuck Scalin and Mim Golub, artists and educators will juror the exhibit. Call for Entries is on July 19th and 20th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com