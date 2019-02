Rogue Productions presents William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.

A political drama, set in what could be a modern day Rome. Rogue invites you to come and witness the true story of one of the most famous assassinations and betrayals in human history.

Where: The Miller Center (301 Grove Street Lynchburg, VA)

When: March 21st-24th, 28th-31st. All shows start at 7pm with the doors opening at 6:30pm.

Cost: $15 per person.

The show includes some mature themes as well as intense scenes of violence and may not be suitable for children under 13.