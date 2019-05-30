Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner

to Google Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00

Julep's New Southern Cuisine 420 E. Grace Street, Virginia 23219

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine will be hosting its 16th Anniversary celebration wine pairing dinner on May 30, 2019 at 6pm, with live music beginning at 8pm from Jon Wheelock New Orleans Jazz Trio. Reservations are required and can be made at (804) 377-3968.

Info

Julep's New Southern Cuisine 420 E. Grace Street, Virginia 23219 View Map
Food & Drink
804-377-3968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Julep's 16th Anniversary Wine Dinner - 2019-05-30 18:00:00
Sample This

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular