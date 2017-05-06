The Judgment of Round Hill: Virginia vs South America

You be the judge!

In this blind tasting, you’ll get to decide: which wines are from Virginia? Which are from South America? And which is better?

You will rate Virginian wines against similar wines from South America in a wine education experience we’re calling “The Judgement of Round Hill!” All the while, a wine educator will give you special insight into what makes these wines so special!

Space is very limited, so reserve your spot now for this fun and unique experience that will give you a new appreciation of wine from all over the world!