“Judgment at Nuremberg” presented by Prince William Little Theatre

As politics continue to infiltrate human rights and social justice issues worldwide, Prince William Little Theatre brings one of the great courtroom dramas of the last century to the stage.

This absorbing and complex drama features a cast of unforgettable characters and their high stakes game against the backdrop of a looming Cold War, shifting political alliances, and the shocking and vivid memories of the Holocaust and World War II. This critically praised courtroom drama covers the searing testimony and the difficult moral, ethical, and legal issues presented by the less publicized segment of the trials, which focused on the collaboration of German judges with the Nazi regime.

Judgment at Nuremberg poses several difficult questions: How can indefensible crimes be defended? How does a judge, committed to the law, enforce immoral and vicious crimes against humanity? Why, in the aftermath of WWII, did America pressure the courts to be lenient on the defendants? And, critically, what does America do when our foreign policy interests clash with our stated beliefs in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located on the George Mason University campus at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas, VA on the following dates and times:

October 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

October 12, 2019 at 8:00 pm

October 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm

October 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

October 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm

October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm

https://www.pwlt.org/nuremberg.html

Tickets $17 for seniors, students, and active military, $20 General Admission