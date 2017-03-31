Journey on the James

Ages 12+. Take a seat as you experience a stand-up adventure travelling from Lynchburg to Richmond on a road of water… the James River. Standup paddle boarder, Ben Moore will guide you through his adventure racing across the James as well as a few other exciting adventures including snorkeling and waterfalls in both Norway and Costa Rica. Free. Information: 652-1417.
Henrico County Administration Board Room 4301 E. Parham Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228 View Map
