Journey to the New World 1619-2019

St. John's Church 2401 East Broad St, Richmond, Virginia 23223

The Richmond Choral Society presents the third concert of its 73rd season, June 2, with music commemorating the 400th anniversary of key historical events. Join RCS at Historic St. John’s Church to hear music by William Billings, Randall Thompson, and others. Experience dramatic interpretations of episodes in early American history. Tickets are $10 to $18; group rates are available. Additional information is at https://www.richmondchoralsociety.org

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, History
804-353-9582
