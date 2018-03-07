Jorma Kaukonen LIVE at The Tin Pan

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

Jorma Kaukonen

Wed, March 7, 2018

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$65 adv / $70 door

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been the leading practitioner and teacher of fingerstyle guitar, one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and Americana, and at the forefront of popular rock-and-roll. He was a founding member of two legendary bands, The Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna, a Grammy nominee, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the most in-demand instructor in the galaxy of stars who teach at the Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp that he and his wife operate in picturesque Southeastern Ohio.

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
8044478189
