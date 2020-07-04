191 Smokery will be cooking on site, delicious bbq and more! Come sip on award winning cider and help us support social distancing live music!!! We can’t wait to have The Joker Band for the first time at Coyote Hole Ciderworks!! 🎶🎶🍏🍎🍖
Joker Band @ Coyote Hole Ciderworks
Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Outdoor
Jun 25, 2020Jun 27, 2020
Jun 26, 2020Jul 9, 2020
Jun 26, 2020Jun 28, 2020
