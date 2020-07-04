Joker Band @ Coyote Hole Ciderworks

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

191 Smokery will be cooking on site, delicious bbq and more! Come sip on award winning cider and help us support social distancing live music!!! We can’t wait to have The Joker Band for the first time at Coyote Hole Ciderworks!! 🎶🎶🍏🍎🍖

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Outdoor
