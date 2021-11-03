Join California Tortilla to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newest restaurant in Dumfries!

The restaurant, located at 3934 Fettler Park Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025, will kick off the taco frenzy by giving away one free bowl per month for the year for the first 100 customers! Not the first 100 in line? That’s okay because California Tortilla will also be offering $5 bowls and burritos all day with proceeds going to the Potomac Senior High School Band. Plus, there will be music, entertainment, games, giveaways, and more. The event is open to the public.

California Tortilla only uses premium proteins, and all of the salsa, guacamole, queso and sauces are made fresh daily and are never frozen. Continue the enjoy the best ingredients from local farm to table purveyors all week long with the below deals!

Thursday, November 4 - Get a free kids meal with an adult purchase in-store.

Friday, November 5 – Everyone will receive a keychain with purchase, and if a customer brings back the key chain, they get a free drink with purchase through November 12.

·Saturday, November 6 – Tervis tumbler giveaway to the first 50 people in line with in-store purchase.

Sunday, November 7 – $5 off your family purchase of $40 or more. In-store only!

·Monday, November 8 – Let’s Get Saucy – free Screamin’ Green hot sauce for the first 100 people to order in-store.

Tuesday, November 9 – Taco Tuesday (BOGO tacos) all day! In-store only. Check out the new Dumfries California Tortilla to enjoy your favorites – California Screamin Burrito, Korean BBQ tacos, California Sunset bowl and of course, enjoy the Wall of Flame! Available for dine-in, online ordering and delivery.

For more info, visit www.californiatortilla.com

Sign up for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/california-tortilla-dumfries-grand-re-opening-celebration-tickets-194697785317