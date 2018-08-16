John Plashal Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Come join author/photographer John Plashal for a unique evening presentation full of powerful imagery and fascinating stories with A BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN VIRGINIA. Virginia’s numerous beautifully abandoned places- all of which will soon be gone, but now never forgotten.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
804-288-4346
