Recognized as one of the world’s premier Beethoven interpreters, Shenandoah Conservatory Distinguished Artist-in-Residence John O’Conor celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary with a special performance of the composer’s last three sonatas. The native Dubliner was unanimously awarded first prize at the 1973 International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, launching a virtuosic and global career where he is now acknowledged, “...as one of the greatest pianists of our time, and his expressive touch has lost nothing of the perfection that first launched him to fame over 40 years ago” (Madison Magazine).
John O’Conor
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
