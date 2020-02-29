John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears

to Google Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220

Preservation Virginia, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and the Center for the Study of American Indian Law and Policy present a symposium entitled, "John Marshall, the Supreme Court, and the Trail of Tears." Speakers will discuss the lasting legacy of Supreme Court decisions under Chief Justice John Marshall and their impact on Native American sovereignty.

Info

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
8043401800
to Google Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears - 2020-02-29 10:00:00
More Than Enough

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular