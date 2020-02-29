Preservation Virginia, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and the Center for the Study of American Indian Law and Policy present a symposium entitled, "John Marshall, the Supreme Court, and the Trail of Tears." Speakers will discuss the lasting legacy of Supreme Court decisions under Chief Justice John Marshall and their impact on Native American sovereignty.
John Marshall, the Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears
Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
History, Talks & Readings
Feb 10, 2020
