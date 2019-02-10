Drummer and composer John Hollenbeck is one of the rare artists who has mastered the tradition of big band composition while crossing aesthetic boundaries and speaking directly to the time we live in today. His music is a daring mix of pure, heart-on-sleeve lyricism and robust rhythmic propulsion, and is an audacious example of the power of big band jazz to express emotions well beyond swing-era clichés. His music for this group, a band consisting of top New York musicians, has earned acclaim for its rich, panoramic orchestral textures that retain the power of its members’ individual voices. The Large Ensemble’s second album, "eternal interlude," and their debut album, "A Blessing," earned Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Large Ensemble Album.
John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more