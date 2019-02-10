John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Drummer and composer John Hollenbeck is one of the rare artists who has mastered the tradition of big band composition while crossing aesthetic boundaries and speaking directly to the time we live in today. His music is a daring mix of pure, heart-on-sleeve lyricism and robust rhythmic propulsion, and is an audacious example of the power of big band jazz to express emotions well beyond swing-era clichés. His music for this group, a band consisting of top New York musicians, has earned acclaim for its rich, panoramic orchestral textures that retain the power of its members’ individual voices. The Large Ensemble’s second album, "eternal interlude," and their debut album, "A Blessing," earned Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Large Ensemble Album.