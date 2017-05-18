Multi Award winning Bluesman John Hammond remains one of the world's premier acoustic blues artists. A Blues Hall Of Fame inductee with 33 + albums to date, he is one of a handful of artists who can say they have been steadily working and recording for 50 + years.

One of the most awarded musicians around, John who won a Grammy for his performance on Blues Explosion (1985) has 8 Grammy nominations, most recently for Album Of The Year for his 2010 release "Rough & Tough. He is a 10 time Blues Music Award winner with the most recent two being in 2014 for both Album Of The Year and Acoustic Artist Of The Year. He has performed or recorded with Jimi Hendrix (discovered while playing in John's band), Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Duane Allman, Mike Bloomfield, JJ Cale, Tom Waits, The Band, John Lee Hooker, Dr. John and many more. He remains the only person who has ever had both Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton in a band at the same time. A tireless performer, he continues to tour world-wide on an annual basis and has just released "Timeless", marking 50 years as a recording.

Tickets $45 adv / $50 door