John Hager Event

to Google Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

"Best Seat in the House," the memoir by former lieutenant governor John Hager, tells the inspiring story of how Hager persevered and rebuilt his life and career after he was stricken with polio, how he strove to transcend his disability, and “make the wheelchair disappear.”

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - John Hager Event - 2018-12-08 13:00:00
Bright &amp; Bountiful

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular