"Best Seat in the House," the memoir by former lieutenant governor John Hager, tells the inspiring story of how Hager persevered and rebuilt his life and career after he was stricken with polio, how he strove to transcend his disability, and “make the wheelchair disappear.”
John Hager Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Nov 13, 2018
