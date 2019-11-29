John Frazer Night

Rising Sun Tavern Keeper John Frazer died on the property shortly after opening the business in the 1790s – and some say he never left.

Join us for a “spirited” candlelight tour highlighting the life of John Frazer (and his alleged afterlife pranks!), along with the other lingering guests on the property.

Thanks to Culpeper Paranormal Investigations, we have exciting information to share with you! With two nights to choose from, Nov 29 and 30, make sure you don’t miss this event!

LIMITED AVAILABILITY ADMISSION. Timed tours are given each ½ hour from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $8 for members and $10 for the general public. For the comfort and enjoyment of our guests, RSVP's are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance. Members should call to receive their discount. All ticket sales are non-refundable. If the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $12. For questions, please call the Rising Sun Tavern at 540-371-1494. Purchase tickets by phone or by visiting WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/Calendar and selecting "buy tickets."