Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present John Borden Evans: Blue Moon from 13 October through 11 November 2018. Evans, who has been exhibiting with LYDM since 1997, is well known for his paintings of his North Garden environs seen at different times of day and in all seasons. The paintings are richly textured with countless layers of acrylic underpainting often in brilliant hues, lending mystery, surprise and pulsating life to the final work. Although his subjects are ordinary Virginia landscapes, often including grazing sheep or cattle that he encounters daily, the animals, objects or trees take on an otherworldly aura. Every natural or man-made element in his works contains its own seed of life and energy, thus lending a pantheistic magic to the whole.

There will be an Opening Reception with the artist on Saturday, October 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. (free and open to the public) and a Lunch with the Artist on Wednesday, October 31 from noon to 1 p.m. (reservations required, $15 per person). For more information, call 434-973-5566 or visit the gallery’s new website, www.LYDM.co.