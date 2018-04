On Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 4-5pm at the New Dominion Bookstore, Joel Gardner will be giving a talk on his recently released memoir, "From Rebel Yell to Revolution: My Four Years at UVA 1966-1970." Gardner attended UVA in some of its most transformative years, and delves into the changing culture of the school during his time there.

Signed copies of Gardner’s book will be available. This event is free and open to the public.