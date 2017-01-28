Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers deliver music with a message. Whether singing gospel or secular songs, the band thrills audiences with their tight harmonies and heart-felt singing. In 2016, their Rebel recording of “All Dressed Up” received the IBMA award for Gospel Recorded Performance of the year. Also in 2016, they received the SPBGMA Song of the Year for “The Last Parade.”

Doors at 6:00pm. Concert at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

