Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

to Google Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00

Luckett's Community Center 42361 Luckett's Road, Leesburg, Virginia 20176

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers deliver music with a message. Whether singing gospel or secular songs, the band thrills audiences with their tight harmonies and heart-felt singing. In 2016, their Rebel recording of “All Dressed Up” received the IBMA award for Gospel Recorded Performance of the year. Also in 2016, they received the SPBGMA Song of the Year for “The Last Parade.”

Doors at 6:00pm. Concert at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

www.radioramblers.com

Info

Luckett's Community Center 42361 Luckett's Road, Leesburg, Virginia 20176 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

(703) 771-5281

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers - 2017-01-28 19:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™