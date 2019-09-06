Celebrating her fifth solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Joan Elliott presents a series of individual paintings and diptychs on panel that display her evolving use of geometric abstraction and landscape painting. Elliott merges these styles into luminous, many-layered paintings of oil and graphite that explore the scenes and architecture she has observed during European travels. Each painting in Infinity Fields draws inspiration and forms from specific combinations of where Elliott has recently traveled; geographic convergences which echo the stylistic combinations that she develops.
Joan Elliott | "Infinity Fields"
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
