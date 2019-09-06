Joan Elliott | "Infinity Fields"

Celebrating her fifth solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Joan Elliott presents a series of individual paintings and diptychs on panel that display her evolving use of geometric abstraction and landscape painting. Elliott merges these styles into luminous, many-layered paintings of oil and graphite that explore the scenes and architecture she has observed during European travels. Each painting in Infinity Fields draws inspiration and forms from specific combinations of where Elliott has recently traveled; geographic convergences which echo the stylistic combinations that she develops.