Across four decades of periodic travel and teaching in China, author Jinny Batterson has visited much of this big, diverse country, including the desert oasis fort and the beachside resort town that have given her recent China memoir its title and theme: "Where the Great Wall Ends."
Jinny Batterson Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Jan 5, 2019
Jan 5, 2019
